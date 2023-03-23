CM Punk Has Somehow Never Seen a Rocky Movie
CM Punk took to Instagram to defend himself on Thursday from reports about his behavior during his time in AEW. In since-deleted IG story, the former WWE superstar gave his version of the backstory leading to a squash-match loss to Jon Moxley from August. He said a lot of things in that message but most shocking of all was revealing he had never seen any of the Rocky movies. How on Earth is that possible?
Here's a screencap of the story:
Here's the full text (typos are his):
SIGH. I wasn't cleared to come back to wrestle yet. Then plan was to wrestle at the ppv. I sat and listened to moxleys Rocky three idea. I explained how I'd never seen a Rocky movie.I and thought the idea sucked but if the boss wanted to do it whatever. He said he wouldn't lose to me. I'd never experienced someone refusing to lose to me. I just laughed. I asked Tony if this was what he wanted. He said yes. He's the boss so I said okay but I'd need to be cleared first. They kept saying it could just be a squash so I didn't need to be cleared. I scoffed at that. My health is more important. Dave Meltzer is a liar. Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans but plans always change but I'll never put a company above my health ever again.
This is a response to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer claiming Punk exhibiting diva behavior during the buildup to a match with Jon Moxley.
Sure, some will focus on Punk calling Meltzer a liar and calling Chris Jericho a liar and a stooge, but I'm laser focused on this Rocky thing. Punk is 44 years old. Rocky movies were on a cable channel at least every other weekend throughout the 90s and 2000s. How has never even casually watched one?
The original Rocky won best picture in 1977! Meanwhile, the sequel is great, Rocky III is meh, and Rocky IV is an American classic. Somehow none of those have crossed Punk's radar. That's so bizarre.
Punk is still absent from AEW after a backstage fight following AEW Al-Out in September. It remains to be seen if he'll ever return to the company.