Roundup: Chrysler Going All Electric; Lily James in the 'Pam & Tommy' Trailer; Novak Djokovic Has Visa Issues
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia after visa mix-up ... Chrysler aims to be all electric by 2028 ... Philadelphia fire kills 13 ... KFC rolling out plant-based chicken ... Oksana Lyniv becomes first female conductor of an Italian opera house ... Two Chicago Blackhawks players had their cars stolen ... NFL teams could lose draft picks for interview violations ... 2022 Grammy Awards postponed for second year in a row ... Dow dropped nearly 400 points on Wednesday ... Prosecutors are moving quickly on Jan. 6 cases ... Photo of Trayvon Martin was used in OSU meeting under Urban Meyer's watch ... The Fed could increase rates in March ... Kirk Cousins had a doozy of a press conference ... Coach K got into a verbal sparring match with Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe ... Jodie Comer leaves Ridley Scott's Napoleon drama ... Pope Francis thinks couples who adopt pets instead of kids are "selfish" ... Micah Parsons hits COVID list ...
Lily James looks exactly like Pamela Anderson in the official trailer for Pam & Tommy.
It is almost here.
Baba Booey distracted Howard Stern with his eating at the staff Christmas party.
Billy Joel -- "Captain Jack" (live at Shea Stadium)