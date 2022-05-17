Roundup: Christen Harper Talks SI Swimsuit Issue; Packers Extend Jaire Alexander; Max Christie Staying in NBA Draft
Jack Nicklaus turned down two $100 million from new Saudi-backed tour ... High school basketball star Mookie Cook to play young LeBron James in "Shooting Stars" ... Eminem's reaction to the new Kendrick Lamar album was short ... Troy Aikman keeps himself in shape ... Jaire Alexander agrees to extension with Packers ... Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits ... Fired Arby's manager did some messed-up stuff to the milkshake mix ... Buffalo shooting suspect self-radicalized during pandemic ... Sweden confirms NATO bid ... Missing teen Brittanee Drexel found dead after 13 years, man charged ... S&P 500 dropped again on Monday as stocks struggled ... New series of "Black Mirror" is coming ... Christen Harper celebrates upcoming Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue ... Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL ... Braxton Myers committed to USC ... Michigan State's Max Christie staying in NBA draft ...
Social Distortion -- "Far Behind"