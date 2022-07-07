Chris Sale Blames Society For Video of Locker Room Meltdown
Chris Sale had an absolute meltdown in the tunnel following a disappointing rehab start in Triple-A Wednesday night. He broke things when he was pulled after issuing a bases-loaded walk, his fifth in 3.2 innings. On Thursday, he offered a weird explanation for who was at fault for the video of the incident going public.
Here's video of what happened:
And here is what Sale had to say about it:
So ... we shouldn't video players when they leave the game and if we do we should expect things like this to happen? I guess that's what he's saying, but no idea.
Sale did follow that up with an admission that he was acting like an "idiot":
So to sum up ... Chris Sale: "I'm an idiot. But so is everyone else."
Can't wait for this guy to be back on an MLB mound for the Red Sox. He seems super stable.