Chris Sale Goes Berserk After Bad Minor League Start, Breaks Stuff
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is rehabbing a fractured rib cage down in the minors and that process put him on the hill in AAA last night against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The seven-time All-Star struggled with his command and lasted 3 2/3 innings before being lifted after a bases-loaded walk. It was his fifth free pass of the contest and clearly didn't sit well as he took to the tunnel between dugout and clubhouse to break stuff as though it were a Limp Bizkit music video.
Sale famously destroyed the throwback uniforms his Chicago White Sox were scheduled to wear before a start in 2016 — an all-time ridiculous moment in fit history. This eventually earned him a five-game suspension and a place in history.
Just the other day we heard about Max Scherzer paying for a ritzy postgame meal during his minor league rebuild. Sale obliterated a table and we're left to speculate on any ancillary damage that may have happened around the corner.
Live look at Inanimate Objects everywhere seeing the southpaw is at it again: