Chris Jones Screams at Chiefs Coach on Sideline, Who Then Spikes Tablet
The Kansas City Chiefs are struggling at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. As Kansas City trailed 17-7 following a Bills field goal, star defensive lineman Chris Jones was screaming at d-line coach Joe Cullen on the sideline.
Check this out:
That's a pretty heated interaction, though it is also the kind that happens on NFL sidelines all the time. I'm sure it's not a big deal. That said, the Chiefs have to be bothered by how they're playing so far on Sunday. It was a big opportunity for them to right the ship and get closer to the top of the AFC. It hasn't gone well so far. Plus, Taylor Swift is in the crowd and they can't disappoint her.
Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field on the ensuing possession, punctuating it with a four-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice. That made the score 17-14 late in the third quarter. The game is there for the taking.