Chris Hayes Exposes Some Old Fox News Red Wave Takes
For the first time ever, MSNBC outdrew CNN on an election night as the network eclipsed 3.2 million viewers. Given the idealogical bent, it's been an extremely satisfying 48 hours or so as everyone's prediction of a red wave or red tsunami veered left at the last possible moment. Chris Hayes rode the vibes to a classic old takes exposed destination last night, showing just how inaccurate those forecasts — prominently featured on Fox News over the past several weeks — turned out to be.
One place voters on both sides of the aisle can find common ground is the plain fact that so much of the political coverage is complete nonsense. Yes, surprising things happen in politics but it's becoming obvious that polling vastly undercounts young people, who would rather be trapped in a Saw-like situation than answer an unknown number. This isn't a huge problem in itself but is compounded by building a narrative prematurely that ultimately proves to have no bearing in reality.
Think about how much time and energy was devoted to criticizing the Democrats for not focusing on so-called kitchen table issues. Think of how many people confidently went on television and gave strong, authoritative takes that, in retrospect, were all made-up.
The same thing will happen next election cycle. Why? Because there are 24 hours in a day and 365 days in a year. Content demand is strong. Yet maybe, just maybe, the average Joe forced to watch cable news at the gym with the sound off because no one will turn the channel will find themselves embracing a little cynicism.
There's a very good chance the pundits and guests on your television are just saying stuff.