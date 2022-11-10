MSNBC Guest Jokes Lauren Boebert 'might be a gain for OnlyFans' if She Loses Her Seat in Congress
Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella appeared on MSNBC's The ReidOut on Wednesday night to break down the midterm elections. When it came time to discuss Lauren Boebert's super close race in Colorado (that is still up in the air), host Joy Reid asked what the "second most popular QAnon congressperson in MAGA" would do if she loses her seat. Reid probably thought her quip and finger guns about Boebert's bar Shooters closing was going to be the best burn of the segment, but then Bardella came off the top rope.
"I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans."
Reid cracked up and her other guest, Claire McCaskill, the former Missouri senator, was clearly shocked by the answer. As of this quip, Boebert trailed challenger Adam Frisch by less than 100 votes with nearly everything counted. Boebert has been radio silent since it was clear the race was very close last night.
A week ago Bardella correctly predicted that no one had a clue how the midterms would go. If he gets this one right too, well, that's just impressive.