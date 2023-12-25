Chiefs Training Table Collapses After Isaiah Pacheco Sits Down
By Liam McKeone
Everything went wrong for the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. They managed only one touchdown through three quarters against a subpar Las Vegas Raiders squad. Patrick Mahomes flipped out on the sidelines at his teammates. Jack Jones pranked a child after a pick-six. Taylor Swift was unable to see her boo score points. There was a lot of bad and very little good.
This sentiment can be easily captured by this video of running back Isaiah Pacheco hopping on a training table behind the bench and it immediately collapsing.
Well said by Jim Nantz. It is truly a "when it rains, it pours" situation. This even came after Pacheco got kicked in the head by his own teammate after his helmet came flying off. Neither he nor the Chiefs can catch a break today. And it certainly does not bode well for their chances down the stretch here. We're very close to the end of the season and Kansas City looks worse than they did three months ago, not better. Even Mahomes can't fix the problems they face.
It is not a very merry Christmas for the Chiefs.