Chiefs Get Screwed by Truly Awful Offensive Pass Interference Call
By Liam McKeone
The Kansas City Chiefs have a great opportunity to get right this week as they take on the bottom-feeding New England Patriots after consecutive games filled with offensive struggles. They appeared to get off to a good start on Sunday afternoon, with Patrick Mahomes finding Noah Gray for a 30-yard completion on their first offensive play of the game. They moved quickly down the field after that but the drive ultimately ended with no points in part due to one of the worst pass interference calls we've seen this season.
On second down in the red zone, Mahomes found the much-maligned Kadarius Toney for a catch-and-run that gave the Chiefs a first down. But there was a flag on the play. The referees called Rashee Rice for offensive pass interference, and replay showed it was a brutal call. Just look at this.
Come on! What is Rice supposed to do in that situation? Jabrill Peppers ran directly into him. It almost seems like he did it on purpose to draw a flag. It certainly looked that deliberate.
The Chiefs got backed up by the penalty, were unable to get another first down, and lined up to kick a short field goal. Which Harrison Butker promptly missed. So the officials contributed to Kansas City leaving their first drive of the day empty-handed.
Terrible all-around from the zebras there.