Patrick Mahomes Ripped Into Chiefs Teammates on the Sideline After Horrible First Quarter
By Liam McKeone
The Kansas City Chiefs may have had a bit too much fun on Christmas Eve because they got off to an utterly horrific start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas. Despite a Taylor Swift boost the Chiefs did not record any positive yardage in the first quarter. You read that correctly. Their first drive netted them negative 11 yards. Their second, negative seven. They went three-and-out both times (obviously), which marked the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career that he went three-and-out on his team's two opening drives while playing at home. An absurd stat, to be sure, but one that also helps illustrate just how much Kansas City struggled after the opening kickoff on Monday.
They did manage to get a first down on their third drive but it was only due to a defensive holding penalty that gave it to them automatically. The drive otherwise gained eight yards. Which is better than negative so it was an improvement, I guess. Kansas City still had to punt shortly thereafter and it led to Mahomes ripping into his teammates on the sideline.
It seems his ire was mostly directed at the offensive line, which is more than fair. The Chiefs' receivers have had their usual issues creating separation against this subpar Raiders secondary but Mahomes hasn't had time to breathe back there. He was sacked twice in the first two drive and hurried on most of his throws. Mahomes can muster up magic like nobody else but not if he has defenders breathing down his neck every snap.
After this, the Chiefs woke up and marched down the field without the aid of penalties. It seems this was a well-timed quarterback sideline freakout that lit a fire under everybody on Christmas.