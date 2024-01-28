Kadarius Toney Goes Off on Chiefs, Accuses Them of Lying About His Injuries
By Kyle Koster
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has had a really rough year, from the drops to lining up offsides to falling out of favor with Patrick Mahomes almost out of necessity. A weird and wild campaign took its most bizarre turn last night as Toney, fresh off witnessing the birth of a new daughter, logged on and spilled some trade secrets in a provocative monologue.
The main thing to know is that he's accusing the Chiefs of lying about his injuries. If that sounds familiar, that's because there was that famous ordeal when he was with the New York Giants last year, where he ended up getting what he wanted before we knew it wasn't going to work out.
It's probably safe to say that any bridge that would lead to him playing for the Chiefs again has been successfully burned, which has to be the desired result of airing all that out in public just hours before your teammates are about to play the biggest game of the season. The timing really couldn't be worse and it's like Toney engineered this moment to land with maximum oomph.
Certainly a choice to add even more baggage to the ledger for other teams to consider on top of the on-field product — which has been entirely underwhelming. If there's a bright side for Kansas City, they probably won't miss him. Not trying to be mean, just trying to be honest.