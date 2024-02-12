Four Chris Jones Free Agency Destinations
By Liam McKeone
Chicago Bears
The Bears enter this offseason with $49 million to spend and are undoubtedly looking to finally make the leap to playoff contention given everything they can do this offseason. Last year they spent most of their money on defense, and with a bunch of excellent draft picks to load up the offense it would not be surprising to see them follow a similar path this year. Spending some of that $49 million on Jones would bring much-needed experience to the locker room and give a much-needed boost to the team's pass rush; Chicago finished with 30 sacks for the whole year, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL.
The Bears have other areas of need but still are not good enough to split hairs like that when the opportunity to acquire a player of Jones' caliber comes along. They are in the talent acquisition business until further notice. Adding talent with experience cannot be a bad idea, either, since it's becoming clear the franchise would like to start over with a new quarterback at No. 1 overall. That QB will need some veteran mentorship. Jones could provide. Keep an eye on Chicago.