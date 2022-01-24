Roundup: Chiefs Take Out Bills in Overtime; Florence Pugh Still Dating Zach Braff; Grayson Allen Suspended
State Department orders diplomats' families to leave U.S. embassy ... "Flurona" isn't actually real ... William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee ... Stock futures rose heading into Monday ... New COVID-19 cases have begun to drop nationally ... Prices continue to rise globally ... U.S. food supply is under pressure ... Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are still dating ... "Ozark" Season 4 breakdown ... Spider-Man reclaims top box office spot ... The Rams took down the Buccaneers in a thriller ... The Chiefs beat the Bills in overtime ... John Stockton's Gonzaga season tickets suspended after he refused to wear a mask ... Sean Payton may not be back with the Saints ... Grayson Allen suspended for dirty foul on Alex Caruso ... Jayson Tatum dropped 51 on the Wizards ...
NFL playoff weekend takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
This was the wildest NFL divisional round ever [CBS Sports]
Latest college football transfer portal rankings [247 Sports]
How Joe Burrow shook off being sacked nine times against the Titans [Yahoo Sports]
Only Putin knows what happens next [The Atlantic]
Three trade destinations for Aaron Rodgers [The Big Lead]
Will Forte brought MacGruber back to SNL this weekend.
Patrick Mahomes, all sorts of classy.
Oh no.
Conan O'Brien compared his podcast crew to Die Hard.
Dropkick Murphys -- "Tessie"