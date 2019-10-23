Chicago Fans Booed a Child For Saying He Was Dressing as Mitchell Trubisky For Halloween By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22 2019 Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky is experiencing some growing pains this season. Trubisky has gone long stretches without touchdown passes and is only averaging 207 passing yards in games he's started (*and finished) this season.The Bears are 2-2 in those games. The Bears have scored the 5th fewest points of any team in the NFL. There is nothing to celebrate, but plenty to boo, as the city of Chicago confirmed tonight.

During Tuesday's Chicago Blackhawks - Vegas Golden Knights game, a child was interviewed during a break in the action. Asked what he was going to be for Halloween, the child said Mitch Trubisky and the entire crowd at the United Center booed. Sam Darnold may be seeing ghosts, but Mitch Trubisky is hearing them.

Kid got interviewed over the PA during intermission.



"Who's your favorite Blackhawk?"



Kid: "Jonathan Toews. Because he's the captain and he's good."



"What are you going to be for Halloween?



Kid: "A football player."



"Which player?"



Kid: "Mitch Trubisky."



Crowd: "BOOOOOOOO" — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 23, 2019

