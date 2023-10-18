Chicago Bears Down So Bad the Linemen Are Blocking Each Other
By Liam McKeone
The Chicago Bears are 1-5 but the last few weeks have been an improvement, as difficult as I'm sure that is to believe. They earned their first win of the year against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, and more importantly kept themselves out of the news for the wrong reasons after the year started off with wild reports of FBI raids, the sudden resignation of the defensive coordinator, and conflicting statements from team officials on the status of Chase Claypool. The fact that the biggest talking point around the organization right now is Justin Fields' busted thumb is actually a blessing.
All that said, the Bears are still a very bad football team slated to only get worse since they'll likely have to turn to rookie Tyler Bagent to play quarterback with Fields hurt. Matt Eberflus' seat should only be getting hotter. One need look no further than a clip from their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday for an explanation why.
In the below play center Cody Whitehair snaps the ball and essentially looks around bemused for a few seconds before blocking the nearest player. Usually a good strategy for an offensive lineman, but in this case Whitehair accidentally blocked his own teammate, right tackle Darnell Wright. Both looked very confused about what was happening.
It's just so not great. For a team we know is well-coached this could be chalked up to a weird series of events but Eberflus has yet to earn that benefit of the doubt. Instead it feels like the tip of the iceberg in terms of what can go wrong for the Bears under these coaches this season.
Check in on the Bears fans in your life at some point over the next few months. This clip suggests they'll appreciate it