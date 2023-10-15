Justin Fields Hurt His Hand, Chicago Bears Nightmare Continues
By Kyle Koster
Justin Fields once again failed to ignite the Chicago Bears' anemic offense through the first 34-plus minutes of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field and now it appears things have gone from bad to worse. While trying unsuccessfully to avoid a sack at the hands of Danielle Hunter, Fields flipped the ball to the sideline and then came down hard on his right wrist. He was in noticeable pain and went to the medical tent and then the locker room.
For those scoring at home, Chicago's backup is Tyson Bagent. The Shepherd University product's first professional drive came to an abrupt end when he strip-sacked and the Vikings returned it for a score to make things 19-6.
Barring a miracle the Bears are staring a 1-5 record directly in the face. If Fields' injury is serious that should mean the accidental take will become an intentional one.
Rough, rough times in Chicago.
UPDATE: Fields was ruled out shortly after the injury.