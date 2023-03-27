Charles Barkley Calls College Players Getting Paid a 'Travesty and Disgrace'
Charles Barkley was on 60 Minutes Sunday night for what was probably a wide-ranging interview, but at least one clip is already standing out. Stop him if you've heard this one before, but players getting paid is ruining college sports.
"It's a travesty and a disgrace. I'm so mad now how we can mess up something so beautiful."
"We can't pay all these players. The next three-to-five years we're gonna have 25 schools that's gonna dominate the sports because can afford players. And these schools who can't afford or won't pay players are going to be irrelevant."
There are a few reasons this is such an insane thing to say out loud. First of all, Barkley is the face of Turner Sports' coverage of March Madness. Secondly, this year's tournament has been great, featuring great college basketball games and incredible performances. And how is 25 schools dominating athletics somehow different from the way it's been forever?
But the craziest part is that there is no way paying players can ruin March Madness. There are so many good players and teams that can compete at a high level now. Literally anyone can win this thing. This year's Final Four consists of a four-seed, two five-seeds and a nine-seed. Are San Diego State and Florida Atlantic two of the 25 teams that are going to dominate from here on out? A 16-seed beat a one-seed for the second time in five years and a 15-seed made the Sweet 16. You cannot buy success in the NCAA tournament.
Finally, in addition to Barkley being prominently featured in the studio, he's also on television during every single commercial break. Why is it the people making the most off the NCAA tournament have a such a problem with the kids getting a piece of the pie?