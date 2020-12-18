Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving: 'Stop Acting Like You're the Smartest Person in the World'
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 18, 2020, 1:16 PM EST
Charles Barkley has no time for Kyrie Irving's foolishness. Barkley was a guest on Thursday's episode of Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin and lit into the Brooklyn Nets star for his stance on the media and thinking he's much smarter than he is.
Barkley started off by ripping Irving for not talking to the media this year:
“I'm not sure what he's doing. I don't like it. You know, they don’t pay you $40 million just to play basketball. Part of it is sitting down with you guys, sitting down with me and Kenny (Smith) and Ernie (Johnson) and (Shaquille O’Neal), talking to New York reporters. Being with the media is part of your professional obligation, and you can say what you want to say. But these guys today, they’re different. I don’t hate on them, but I’m not sure what point Kyrie is trying to make."
The Hall of Famer continued:
“When he talks, I'm like, what is he saying and what is he trying to say? He starts talking about what an artist is. He’s a basketball player. That’s what he is. Listen, we’re not front line responders. We’re not teachers. Yo man, you dribble a basketball, stop acting like you’re the smartest person in the world."
It didn't stop there, Barkley got deep and pointed out Irving only went to college for a few months but carries himself like he's the smartest guy in the room:
“Now can you talk about social issues and things like that? Of course. But some of this other stuff I’m like ‘Yo, man, you do realize you’re just a basketball player, right?’ And it seems like he’s like, ‘No, I want you guys to know I’m the smartest guy in the room.’ I'm like, 'Well, first of all, you’re not.' You only went to college for six months. A lot of guys are smarter than you are. Just answer stupid basketball questions. And if you want to say something about social justice, say it and mean it, because it’s important and significant. But all that other stuff? Like, yo, man, shut the hell up and talk basketball.”
That's a pretty thorough takedown by Barkley. Irving's stance on the media is pretty ridiculous given that he signed a contract in which he agreed to talk to them. It's stupid and he comes across like a little kid throwing a tantrum. Barkley has no patience for it.