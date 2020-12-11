Kyrie Irving Calls the Media 'Pawns'
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 11, 2020, 11:14 AM EST
It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the Nets are at it again. Specifically, Kyrie Irving, who thought he could just release statements to the press rather than do the same media availability as everyone else in the league. The NBA fined Irving and the Nets $25,000 each for this stunt. Kyrie, in the most Kyrie way possible, responded to the fine on Instagram by quoting Malcolm X and saying this:
I pray we utilize the “fine money” for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. (I am) I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here. I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.
Well, we are certainly off to a roaring start in Brooklyn this season. Kyrie hasn't even spoken to anyone and he's already firmly in "calmer than you are" mode. Referring to basketball that has yet to be played as art with a capital A and proclaiming that he and his teammates are different.
It remains unclear what Irving is upset about, but it will be fun (or frustrating) to try and watch him explain it as he's forced to answer such questions as "how does Kevin Durant look?" and "what is it like to have Steve Nash as your coach?" Yeah, he's sat through some bad questions before...
He's not alone. There's a reason Bryce Harper coined "clown question." Dealing with the press for a few minutes is a part of the job. No matter where you are.