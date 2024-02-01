CBS Teases Six 'Doink Cameras' for Super Bowl Broadcast
By Kyle Koster
Everyone is going to watch the Super Bowl this year even more than they usually watch the Super Bowl. Or maybe not because Taylor Swift is there and they don't want to get caught up in some massive conspiracy right now. It's all very confusing. Some people at this very website are predicting the highest ratings of all time. And confidence in those projections is growing based on a video just released by CBS trumpeting all the bells and whistles they'll be using for the broadcast.
Including, crucially, doink cameras.
The broadcast, like the hot Wizard tip calculator Jerry Seinfeld gave his dad, will do other things. Like "Red Cat" POV cameras, augmented reality, and a techno movie bird crane. But obviously, the doink cameras are the featured piece.
People love football. Some people love pop culture. Everyone loves things you don't have to think about — like a field goal attempt slamming into an upright or crossbar. The sound it makes? Objectively hilarious. Go ahead. Tell someone in the break room at work today that CBS is planning on having six doink cameras embedded in the metalwork and watch their face light up.
If you want to be a real gremlin and bet that a kick will give these cameras some action, it's about +450 on the books. No doinks is around -700 but that's not fun and has to be one of the worst ways to lose money ever invented.