Why Isn't Carlos Correa Playing in the World Baseball Classic?
Carlos Correa will miss the World Baseball Classic because of the expected arrival of his second child. Correa and his wife, Daniella Rodriguez, announced the pregnancy back in October in an Instagram post. Rodriguez is due on March 11. WBC pool play begins on March 8.
The Twins announced last week that Correa would not play for Team Puerto Rico, noting that it was an "entirely family-oriented decision." The implication being, it has nothing to do with his health which caused two separate free agency deals to fall apart because of health concerns.
Correa originally signed a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on December 13 and then a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets on December 21. Eventually he settled for six years, $200 million from the Twins in January after he passed their physical. Correa spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros before signing a 1-year deal with the Twins last year.