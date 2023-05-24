Umpire Will Little Tossed Nolan Arenado When He Wasn't Even Looking
Nolan Arenado was thrown out of the St. Louis Cardinals' 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Arenado was unhappy with a borderline strike call by home plate umpire Will Little, but didn't say anything at the plate. After he grounded out on the next pitch, Arenado was walking back across the diamond when he briefly looked at Little, who appeared to respond with the old, you got something to say to me before hitting the eject button.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then came out to express his disappointment in both the ejection and strike zone and was also promptly thrown out. Luckily, Paul Goldschmidt had already done plenty of damage.
This is a good reminder that umpiring is very difficult and if you have a problem with a call you should probably keep it to yourself unless you want to leave work early.