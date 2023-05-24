Paul Goldschmidt Hurt a Fan With a Home Run
Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs in his first three at-bats against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Goldschmidt's second of the night was an opposite field rocket that hit a fan in the shoulder. The fan looked to be in some serious pain.
According to this, the ball was hit 102.9 miles per hour at just a 31-degree launch angle which means it was basically a 350-foot line drive. Hopefully, the fan is okay.
This is not the first time Goldschmidt has taken out a fan with an opposite field homer.
Please keep your eyes on Goldschmidt at all times when he is batting.