Paul Goldschmidt Hurt a Fan With a Home Run

By Stephen Douglas

St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds / Jeff Dean/GettyImages
Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs in his first three at-bats against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Goldschmidt's second of the night was an opposite field rocket that hit a fan in the shoulder. The fan looked to be in some serious pain.

According to this, the ball was hit 102.9 miles per hour at just a 31-degree launch angle which means it was basically a 350-foot line drive. Hopefully, the fan is okay.

This is not the first time Goldschmidt has taken out a fan with an opposite field homer.

Please keep your eyes on Goldschmidt at all times when he is batting.

