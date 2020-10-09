Can I Interest You in a Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis-Infused Seltzer?
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 09 2020
There was a time - a simpler time - when Pabst Blue Ribbon was just a beer. That time was college and buddy, that was a long time ago. They say that necessity is the mother of invention and people need beer that isn't beer, so let me introduce you to Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused Seltzer.
No, that's not just a collection of words, it is a product available in select California dispensaries. It combines the Pabst brand with pot and also touches on the seltzer arms race currently taking place in the beer industry. In the words of an old friend, what a time to be alive.
It features no alcohol which I guess means it is just fizzy pot pop with a hipster twist? And I say that with the utmost respect. I am lame enough to have once re-imagined the PBR logo for a sports blog. (Please don't sue me because I love you.)
It really is crazy to think of all the non-PBR PBR out there right now. PBR Hard Coffee came out last summer. Then in 2020, while the world was re-calibrating itself to a new normal, they went and did all this, via Food & Wine:
That launch proved popular enough that Pabst followed with similar products like PBR Hard Tea and PBR Hard Cold Brew. Meanwhile, PBR also jumped into the trendy hard seltzer category with PBR Stronger Seltzer. And not to mention, even stronger, PBR released its own whiskey.
It's like PBR is trying to be the Moranis of social beverages. By the time you're done reading this, everything in your refrigerator could be rebranded as PBR. That old Sunny D commercial? Now that teen asks his thirsty friends if they want PBR OJ, PBR Purple Stuff, PBR Soda or Sunny PBR.
Folks, that is the future at Pabst Labs. Settle in an enjoy it. Oh, mind if I bogart that PBR?