Roundup: Camila Mendes at 'Musica' Premiere; 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 3 Delayed; Half of Elite Eight Set
Latest on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse ... A timeline of the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs ... FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison ... What Bankman-Fried's prison stretch may look like ... S&P 500 closed at a new record, has strongest first-quarter since 2019 ... Four presidents were in New York on Thursday ... House Democrats could be Mike Johnson's only path to legislative salvation ... Camila Mendes at the "Musica" premiere ... "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 3 delayed at FX ... A "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" review ... Juan Soto saved the Yankees with a throw in his debut ... Alex Rodriguez sounded off on failed Timberwolves sale ... Justin Steele left Cubs Opening Day with a leg injury ... Indiana landed five-star recruit Bryson Tucker ... Clemson beat Arizona, heads to the Elite Eight ... Grant Nelson led Alabama past North Carolina ... Illinois outlasted Iowa State ... Woody Johnson denies confrontation with Robert Saleh ...
Ladies and gentlemen, Ian Eagle [The Ringer]
Ted Leonsis abandoned Glenn Younkin's doomed Virginia gambit [Defector]
Latest 2024 NFL mock draft [CBS Sports]
Inside the Dodgers' billion dollar spending spree [The Athletic]
The fight to save Euphoria [Variety]
Dan Hurley, UConn keep on doing the same things [Sports Illustrated]
Ice Spice faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Alabama beat North Carolina in a thriller.
Highlights from Clemson's win over Arizona.
UConn's steamrolled San Diego State.
Highlights from Illinois close win over Iowa State.
The trailer for Unfrosted is out.
Have a great weekend everyone...
Semisonic -- "Closing Time"