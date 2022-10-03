Cameron Brate Was Allowed Back in the Game With a Concussion on Sunday Night Football [Update]
Cameron Brate, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, suffered a concussion late in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Somehow, Brate was allowed back in the game after taking a big hit and wasn't ruled out until the second half. Yes, Brate was examined by medical professionals and allowed to return to the game. Yes, this happened after the Tua Tagovailoa disaster.
UPDATE: Here's video of the initial collision as well as the sideline report explaining what happened.
People watching the game thought it was weird at the time as Brate appeared disoriented after hitting his head.
When it was announced coming out of halftime that Brate was in the concussion protocol, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had to try to explain what happened, which was basically that the process had again failed a player.
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who examined Tagovailoa was dismissed on Saturday. Don't be surprised something similar happens after the Brate situation. The NFL has now had this happen in two of three primetime games during week 4.