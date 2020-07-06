Cam Newton Revenge Tour Campaign Really Ramping Up Now

View this post on Instagram

ÑØTĒ TØ ŠĒŁF: "¥ØŪ ÄRĒ GRĒÄT ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ THĒ ßĒŠT ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ Ä DØG ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ Ä MØÑŠTĒR ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ THĒ ŁÏØÑ‼️" -mÿ čøñščïøûš »ñëvër łët "THĒM" mâkë ¥ØŪ âffëčt ¥ØŪ« #døñtŁĒTthëmČŁÏPÿøûrWÏÑGŠ #špëâkGRĒÄTÑĒŠŠøvërŸØŪRłïfë #ßĒÿøûrßÏGGĒŠTfâñ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ