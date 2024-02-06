Video Of Flooding From California Storm Is Staggering
Southern California is currently being smacked by what meteorologists call an atmospheric river. A constant stream of heavy rain has hit the region, causing all sorts of destruction and wreaking havoc on the area.
Footage from the last few days has been incredible. From massive amounts of rain, flooding, high winds and mudslides, it's all been crazy to see. Some is below.
The sad thing about all this is that it's only going to get worse. The rain isn't going to stop for a few days and Tuesday is supposed to be the worst of it so, yes, there's more to come. That's not great news for a region not used to getting this kind of weather. Hopefully the infrastructure in place can hold up.
We'll have more as the story continues to develop and more footage is available.
Here's hoping everyone in Southern California stays safe and does their best to stay dry during this crazy time.