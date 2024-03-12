Roundup: C.J. Perry And Miro Divorce; Falcons Land Kirk Cousins; Saquon Barkley To The Eagles
Haiti's prime minister has resigned ... Joe Biden released his budget for 2025 ... Former Mar-a-Lago worker comes forward to describe moving classified materials ... Stock futures inched up ahead of inflation data ... RNC fired dozens of employees after Trump takeover ... F.A.A. audit of Boeing's 737 Max found dozens of issues ... A new terror threat is emerging in Europe ... Oscars ratings were up this year ... What is coming up next for Oscar nominees ... Slate argues Sydney Sweeney's boobs aren't actually big ... C.J. Perry and Miro are divorcing ... Giants trade for Brian Burns, hand him huge contract ... Saquon Barkley signs with the Eagles ... Latest NFL free agency updates ... Gerrit Cole has MRI on elbow ... Trayce Jackson-Davis put Victor Wembanyama on a poster ...
Highlights from Chelsea's thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle.
Jon Stewart on the State of the Union, Katie Britt's response and more.
Jimmy Kimmel talks about hosting the Oscars.
Bill Hader on Alien.
A Tribe Called Quest -- "Scenario"