Trayce Jackson-Davis Put Victor Wembanyama On a Poster
Victor Wembanyama has had a remarkable season, and the San Antonio Spurs phenom has made plenty of players look foolish. On Monday night, it was time for that trend to be reversed. Golden State Warriors rookie forward Trayce Jackson-Davis put Wemby on a poster.
Check this out:
That is absolutely wild. What a dunk. The reaction from TJD's teammates and Steve Kerr are incredible.
Jackson-Davis is a touch over 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. Wembanyama is 7-foot-3 with an 8-foot wingspan. And somehow, TJD beat him to the spot, hammered one home and drew the foul. Simply incredible.
The Warriors won the game 112-102 and that was undoubtedly the play of the game. Jackson-Davis continued his strong rookie seasons with 13 points (6-of-7 from the field), 10 rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes. Wembanyama filled up the box score once again, scoring 27 points, while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.
Victor Wembanyama is a freak of nature is is well on his way to becoming a superstar. But on Monday night, Trayce Jackson-Davis was the story.