Bubba Watson Gives Insane Reason For Joining LIV
The Saudi International is this weekend and all your favorite LIV golfers will be participating in the tournament. As such, they held press conferences today ahead of the start of the event. Bubba Watson was among those who spoke to reporters and told an absurd story about why he joined up with LIV in the first place.
No, it was not because LIV reportedly gave him $50 million guaranteed. It was because his 10-year-old son was able to identify which teams are which in the league.
I guess it is not that hard to buy this tall tale because sports are certainly easier for kids to get into when there are easily-identifiable sides to take. It does feel too romanticized to be true, though. And it doesn't even line up.
Watson's surgery took place on June 2, a week before before the first LIV event in history on June 9. At the time Watson was still part of the PGA Tour. The lefty signed with LIV about two months later just before the league's third event at Trump Bedminster in late July. That means that Watson's son somehow knew all about the Aces despite only existing for two events before he signed on the dotted line-- and they only won once, which goes against the "everybody knows the Aces because they win" narrative he pushes.
There certainly could be a kernel of truth to this story but we once again ask why these guys refuse to just admit that they signed on because the money was great? Being honest won't kill them. It's not like the PR can get worse. But nobody is the bad guy in their own lives, so whatever they need to tell themselves I guess.