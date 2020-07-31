Bryson DeChambeau's Goal is to Live Another 100-Plus Years
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 31 2020
Bryson DeChambeau's diet was recently profiled in GQ and it's as unique as you would expect it to be. He has a 2,000-calorie breakfast, skips lunch while consuming a ton of M&M's and protein shakes throughout the day, and then has a dinner that is unsurprisingly light on vegetables. So aside from hitting a golf ball super far, what's the actual goal to this lifestyle? Why, to live another 100 years obviously.
I'm always trying to add more value to my life in general. I mean, my goal is to live to 130 or 140. I really think that's possible now with today's technology. I think somebody’s going to do it in the next 30 or 40 years.
That's fairly wild! Not only does he think fire ant proximity should earn him a free drop, but he also thinks there's a 100-year-old out there right now who has another three or four decades left in the tank. So intense, unique diet is one of the keys to doubling life expectancy, but what else is he doing to ensure he's here well into the 2100s?
Well, he works out every single day because if he rests, gravity starts to work against him.
If I just sit and don't do anything for a couple of days, all of a sudden gravity starts pushing my body down.
And obviously he keeps a close eye on the pH levels in his drinking water.
You can change the pH level from your faucet. Basically, water comes into your house, and you can change the pH from 9.5 all the way to 2.5. It's used for different reasons, but typically a lot of the foods that we have nowadays are super acidic in nature, especially in the American diet, and drinking your water at a certain pH can help balance that out. When I started drinking my water with a pH of 9.5, I immediately had more energy. It’s a different feeling. It's the purest water I've ever had in my entire life.
But what's most important? DeChambeau doesn't say it, but I think the key is the 10-12 hours of sleep he gets every night. He goes to bed around 10 or 10:30 p.m. and sleeps until sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. He might be onto something here. Unfortunately, like his diet and workout routine, it just doesn't seem feasible for a normal person.