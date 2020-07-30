Bryson DeChambeau Demanded a Drop From a Rules Official Because of Fire Ants
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 30 2020
Bryson DeChambeau was involved in more controversy on Thursday during the WGC-FedEX St. Kude Invitational in Memphis. On the seventh hole, DeChambeau asked to be awarded a drop due to the presence of red fire ants. The exchange with the rules official was fascinating.
DeChambeau and the official seemed to be arguing over the presence of ants, whether that put him in danger, and whether that constituted a "burrowing animal hole." It was crazy.
Check this out:
This was my favorite part:
It was such a silly argument. Just hit the ball, Bryson.
DeChambeau built up a ton of goodwill when he packed on a ton of muscle during golf's coronavirus-induced break. When he returned launching tee shots to the moon, fans loved it. He was also playing incredibly well. But he has also yelled at cameramen and argued regularly with rules officials, draining away much of the support he was getting.
Thursday was just the latest example of him being an absolutely ridiculous human.