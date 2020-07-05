Bryson DeChambeau Blasted His Way to a Win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic And He's Now a Must-Watch Attraction
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 05 2020
On Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau won his first tournament since adding 20 pounds of bulk to his frame during the PGA Tour's shutdown. He blitzed the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at -22 and after posting a final round 65. While DeChambeau had a great all-around weekend, he was positively dominant with his driver.
We recently claimed the big-driving DeChambeau had essentially turned into Happy Gilmore. Well, for the tournament, DeChambeau's average driving distance was 350.6 yards. That's just silly. It was the first time in the ShotLink era that a tournament winner led the field in both strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained putting.
Yes, the bulky DeChambeau has been on fire recently, racking up top 10s. In his last seven tournaments he's finished sixth, eighth, third, fourth, second, fifth and now first. A run-in with a cameraman over the weekend showed DeChambeau still has a long way to go to win friends and fans, but man is the new version of him fun to watch. He positively annihilates the ball on every hole.
DeChambeau is now a six-time winner on the tour and joined Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas as the only players to score a win in each of the last four seasons. At the pace he's on he'll be among the favorites for every tournament he enters for the rest of the year.
The 26-year-old has never finished better than 15th at a major but this could certainly be the year he breaks through and wins one. At this rate, who could bet against a guy out-driving everyone and putting well?
With the success that has followed DeChambeau's body transformation, it wouldn't be shocking to see others follow suit. We'll see if he can sustain this level of success, but what he's been doing since bulking up has been eye-opening.