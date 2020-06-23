Bryson DeChambeau Is Basically Happy Gilmore Now
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 23 2020
Bryson DeChambeau bulked up big time during golf's three-month layoff, adding 20 pounds during the coronavirus lockdown. The change in his game has been evident, as the guy is absolutely ripping the ball off the tee. On Tuesday he took that to a ridiculous, Happy Gilmore-like extreme.
During a practice round for this weekend's Travelers Championship, DeChambeau attempted to drive the green on the 420-yard 17th hole.
Check this out:
The fact that he carried the water is absolutely insane. And he went long!
The 17th at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut is treacherous because of the massive body of water surrounding. Here's what DeChambeau said afterwards:
It would be awesome if he was a shot off the lead on Sunday as he stepped to the tee on 17.
Yeah think it's fair to say DeChambeau is officially on another level right now driving the ball. He's currently second on the PGA Tour in average drive distance (320.5) but that's sure to tick up as he plays more rounds with his newly bulked-up frame. Golf will be a little more fun watching him attempt this during a tournament some time.