Bryson DeChambeau Stopped Talking to the Media After Vaccine Comments
Bryson DeChambeau isn't talking to the media anymore.
Before the WGC-FedEX St. Jude Invitational last week, DeChambeau was asked about the positive COVID-19 test that kept him out of the Olympics. He was then asked by the assembled golf media if he'd been vaccinated and gave a nonsensical response that created backlash. He wasn't happy about it.
DeChambeau confirmed that he wasn't vaccinated and that he doesn't regret his decision to skip out on getting the vaccine. His quote about the subject was, frankly, ridiculous:
"I'm young enough, I'd rather give it (the vaccine) to people who need it. I don't need it. I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health. I don't think taking the vaccine away from someone who needs it is a good thing. My dad is a perfect example. He got it (the vaccine) early on because he's a diabetic. People like that need to get it. My mom got it. I don't want to take away that ability."
The issue here is that DeChambeau seems to be suggesting that if he gets the vaccine someone else will miss out on it, when the U.S. has more than enough doses for everyone. Most of the world immediately pointed that out and how misguided his stance was. Bryson didn't like that and blamed the media.
Since that happened, he has frozen out the media according to Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel:
DeChambeau is blowing off reporters because of something he himself said. He believes he's getting poor treatment, but the writers just reported his exact words. How is this their fault?
It's yet another in a long line of examples of DeChambeau making himself incredible difficult to root for.