Bryson DeChambeau Out of Olympics After Positive COVID-19 Test
Bryson DeChambeau was set to represent the United States in golf at the Tokyo Olympics starting on Thursday. DeChambeau is one of four U.S. golfers to earn the honor. Instead, he'll be staying home after testing positive for COVID-19.
DeChambeau said he was "deeply disappointed" he wouldn't be part of Team USA in Tokyo. He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed. There is no word on whether DeChambeau is vaccinated or not.
Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka was the first and second alternates for the Games, with Reed third. That means Cantlay and Koepka turned down the opportunity to compete. Given how little time there is before Thursday, it could be that both men have previous commitments.
Reed will join Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in representing the U.S.