Bryson DeChambeau Continues His Never-Ending Pursuit of Peak Performance at The Masters
Bryson DeChambeau is a constant work in progress. He is a living, breathing science experiment in a high-tech golf laboratory. DeChambeau changed his game and his body over the last couple years, but he's never done. This week he has a secret weapon in his bag that either will or won't help him at the Masters. Via ESPN:
"Obviously there's something in the bag this week that's very helpful," he said Tuesday. "I won't go into specifics of it. But just know this has been a few years in the making, and I'm very excited for it. Whether it helps me perform at a higher level, I'm not sure, because it's golf and you never know what happens."
"Definitely what I've seen on the driving range and what I've seen the last week in practice, there's some tremendous benefits to it."
Here's video of DeChambeau on the range yesterday, pulvarizing golf balls at an astonishing rate. It's like if Vin Diesel was cast in a John Daly biopic and someone was fast forwarding to the next scene at Hooters.
The important thing is that DeChambeau is healthy. After a disappointing performance in the November Masters, Bryson thought he might have caught COVID, but he did not. In fact, doctors couldn't pinpoint anything that was wrong with him. According to the ESPN story DeChambeau had "CT scans, X-rays, an ultrasound on his heart, measuring the blood vessels in his neck, infection checks, brain scans and oxygen levels." After "four or five months" of testing they couldn't find anything.
To me that sounds like a guy who might think about things a little too much. That's how you start measuring chew rate or spend five months having doctors look for something that isn't there.