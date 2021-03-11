Bryson DeChambeau is Really Working on His 'Chew Rate'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 11, 2021, 4:20 PM EST
Bryson DeChambeau might be unlikable, but he's easily the most interesting man on the PGA Tour right now. On Thursday a reporter revealed yet another twist in the story of DeChambeau's fitness journey. Apparently, he's measuring how much he chews his food.
Golf Digest correspondent Daniel Rapaport noticed that DeChambeau looked noticeably slimmer during the TPC at Sawgrass. That led Golf.com writer Sean Zak to reveal the following:
Chew rate? Really? Chew rate. OK.
DeChambeau's odd habits, diet and massive increase in bulk has been a huge story in the golf world for almost a year now. He's used new techniques and a massive weight gain to outdrive everyone on tour. The results have spoken for themselves. He won the 2020 U.S Open, just missed out on the PGA Championship, and won both the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July and the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.
At this point it seems DeChambeau has gotten super detailed with every aspect of his life, he's controversial, overly-analytical, wildly successful and kind of a dick. He's basically Trevor Bauer with Cobra Kings.