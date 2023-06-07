Here's Bryson DeChambeau on 9/11, Which Happened Over 20 Years Ago
By Kyle Koster
Bryson DeChambeau, who is undoubtably a big winner in the PGA Tour's feckless decision to abandon their principles, went on CNN Primetime last night to talk about one of the most historic days in the history of golf. At one point, host Kaitlan Collins brought up the elephant in the room that should remain an elephant in the room and not be washed away with a flood of money. She specifically asked about a scathing statement from 9/11 Families United, which alleges "the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones."
Here's how DeChambeau answered.
"We'll never be able to repay the families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago. And what happened is definitely horrible. I think has time has gone on, 20 years has passed and we're in a place now where it's time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole. I have deep sympathy — I don't know what they're feeling. I can't ever know what they feel but I have a huge amount of respect for their position and what they believe. Nor do I ever want anything like that to ever occur again. I think as we move forward from that we need to look towards the pathway to peace and forgiveness especially if we're trying to mend the world and make it a better place."
What's crazy about this is it's sort of the best answer a person can give. And we've heard versions of it before in the LIV era. Now PGA players, many of who will have to choke on a version of these words, get to hide behind it.
The depressing thing is that, knowing how things work, eventually reporters will stop asking and things will just move on. That's how it goes. Maybe it's a week or a month but eventually the unsavory situation will be compartmentalized and that will be it.
Enjoy.