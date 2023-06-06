9/11 Families United Rip Jay Monahan, PGA Tour-LIV Merger
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced a merger on Tuesday and it's clear a lot of folks are upset. Perhaps no group feels as betrayed as 9/11 Families United. The group released a scathing statement shortly after the PGA announced its agreement with the Saudi-backed tour.
Here's what it said:
PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA's unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia's reputation. But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget,” said 9/11 Families United Chair Terry Strada, whose husband Tom died in the World Trade Center's North Tower. "Mr. Monahan talked last summer about knowing people who lost loved ones on 9/11, then wondered aloud on national television whether LIV Golfers ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour. They do now - as does he. PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed. Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed by Commissioner Monahan and the PGA as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money – it was never to honor the great game of golf.
Monahan essentially propped up 9/11 victims as a big part of why the PGA wouldn't cooperate with LIV Golf or the Saudis. Now he appears to have completely turned his back on that in a money grab.
Here's video of Monahan invoking 9/11 Families United last year when discussing players departing the PGA for LIV:
It's pretty remarkable the change in tune from Monahan in one year. He's now partnering with those same people. I'd say 9/11 Families United has a right to feel used and be furious about it.