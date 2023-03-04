Bryce Young's Height and Weight Are Official
Bryce Young is an elite quarterback prospect in almost every way. By now you've heard the one hang-up about the Heisman signal-caller-- he is not very big. In fact, he is quite small for a football player. Small enough that everybody's eyes were directed towards Indianapolis this morning, where the quarterback group underwent their official measurements at the NFL Combine.
It's official-- Young checks in at 5-foot-10 and 1/8th of an inch and 204 pounds. The weight is about 10 pounds heavier than his listed playing weight at 'Bama. We also got his hand measurements.
It will be pointed out time and time again over the next six weeks that Young's measurements are very similar to Kyler Murray's. The operative difference to remember is that, as far as we are aware, Young didn't play weighing over 200 pounds last year. Murray did in his year at Oklahoma that led to his No. 1 overall selection.
The height debate is finally over. Mina Kimes can rest easy. Now we move onto wondering if his hands are big enough, as is tradition.