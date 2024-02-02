Roundup: Bryce Dallas Howard Hits New York; Lewis Hamilton Joining Ferrari; Happy Groundhog Day
By Liam McKeone
Bryce Dallas Howard spotted in New York City as Argyle reviews come out ... Lewis Hamilton officially leaves Mercedes for Ferrari ... Washington Commanders hire Dan Quinn as new head coach ... Groundhog Day has arrived ... Child tax credit expanded in new bill passed by House ... US Travel advisory issued for Jamaica, Bahamas ... Biden issues executive order targeting violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank ... Legendary Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin dies at 79 ... Donald Trump very much in his posting era ... Disney files appeal after judge dismisses lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and allies ... The Atlanta Dream making big moves in WNBA free agency ... Sports Illustrated publisher pulls transgender boxing story from magazine ... Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologizes for handling of cancer diagnosis ... Panama launches probe into missing Catholic cardinal ...
If Lewis Hamilton Goes to Ferrari I'm Going to Get Rid of My Mercedes [The Big Lead]
Can Slowing Down Save the Planet? [New Yorker]
Issa Rae and Hollywood’s Unkept Promises [TIME]
Bob Costas To Be Featured On MLB Network’s ‘The Sounds Of Baseball’ [Deadline]
Debating The Finer Points Of Nepotism With Ex-SI Boss Ross Levinsohn [Defector]
How CTE fears outran the science [ESPN]
Pretty insane story about Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in this thread.
More tremendous content from Pablo Torre.
A preview of what Netflix has in store for 2024.
blink-182-- "DANCE WITH ME"