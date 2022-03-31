Roundup: Bruce Arians Steps Down; U.S. Soccer Clinches World Cup Spot; Shaheen Holloway to Seton Hall
Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, putting acting career on hold ... the Game of Thrones prequel will debut on HBO in August ... Fast & Furious video game getting delisted ... Alex Jones facing fines until he appears for Sandy Hook deposition ... Apple, Meta gave user data to hackers ... Kentucky WR Rashaan Lewis arrested over the weekend ... Facebook paid a GOP firm to go after TikTok ... Yale employee stole $40 million from medical school ... CDC lifts cruise travel warning ... Ezra Miller hit with temporary restraining order after arrest in Hawaii ... Astronomers discover furthest star yet ... Stocks fell on Wednesday ... Four million refugees have now fled Ukraine ... Trevor Bauer is suing The Athletic ... Tom Parker of The Wanted died at 33 ... Bruce Arians stepped down as Bucs head coach, Todd Bowles replaces him ... US men's soccer team clinches World Cup spot ... Seton Hall hired Shaheen Holloway ...
Eric Church canceled a show this weekend to see his North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four [NYP]
Turmoil at CBS News over Trump aide Mick Mulvaney’s punditry gig [Washington Post]
How high would a literal bear be picked in the NFL Draft? [Cracked]
Eight fascinating facts about mead, the world's oldest alcoholic drink [Mental Floss]
The green energy culture wars in red states [The Atlantic]
Chris Rock finally discussed Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars [The Big Lead]
Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement via Ryan Clark's podcast.
Fox News on the lack of White House response to The Slap.
Another brilliant piece of content from the GMFB crew.
A new Minions movie exists, apparently.
Dirty Heads -- "Vacation"