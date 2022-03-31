Audio: Listen to Chris Rock Address Will Smith Slap For First Time at Comedy Show
Chris Rock has finally broken his silence on the slap heard round the world from Sunday night. At a sold-out stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday night, Rock addressed the incident from the Oscars where Will Smith slapped him in the face.
Here's what Rock had to say:
Rock didn't have much to say, which is understandable since the entire incident is still fresh for everyone. He claimed he's still "processing it" which, again, makes sense. The man was slapped on live television in front of millions. He's going to need some time to figure it all out.
This is yet another revelation in the ongoing saga of that incident. Also on Wednesday, the Academy's Board of Governors revealed Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after slapping Rock, but refused to do so.