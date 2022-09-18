Broncos Fans Count Down Play Clock After Nathaniel Hackett's Delay of Game Issues
After two weeks as an NFL head coach, Nathaniel Hackett looks like he's in over his head. He's made some ridiculous decisions. After repeated clock issues, Broncos fans took charge and started audibly counting down the play clock to help their young coach out. It was hilarious.
Check this out:
You could hear it clearly on the broadcast as well, which means it was incredibly loud.
Clock issues plagued Hackett all day, like this incident in the third quarter, where he couldn't decide if he wanted to go for it or kick a field goal. The Broncos took a delay of game penalty because of his indecision and were forced to punt the ball.
It wasn't their first instance of a problem.
And they have repeatedly wasted timeouts because of clock issues.
Broncos fans booed Russell Wilson and the offense earlier in the game, and were forced to help the head coach not get penalized late. Luckily Denver somehow escaped with a win in Week 2.