Russell Wilson, Broncos Booed Heavily at Home
The Russell Wilson Era has not started well for the Denver Broncos. Things have been ugly in the first two games and the home fans in Denver are already fed up. After an unsuccessful goal-to-go series late in the first half, Wilson & Co. were booed heavily.
Check this out:
That is the loudest I've heard an NFL fanbase boo its team this early in the season in years.
There are more scenes like this from earlier in the game:
The Broncos are currently tied 6-6 at the half with the lowly Houston Texans. Wilson finished the first half 6-of-19 for 83 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. That follows a Week 1 performance where the Broncos only mustered 16 points against the Seattle Seahawks and completely blew the end of the game.
Yeah, I get why the fans are frustrated. After the Broncos sent two first-round picks and two second-rounders to Seattle for Wilson and a fourth-rounder, then signed him to a five-year, $245 million extension, the Broncos faithful should expect more from their offense.