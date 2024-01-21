Brock Purdy Practiced Mindfulness After The Packers Blocked a 49ers Field Goal to End the Half
The San Francisco 49ers took a 7-6 lead into halftime of their NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. The Niners briefly considered extending their lead near the end of the half, but instead decided to slow things down and attempt a field goal that would be blocked.
Brock Purdy had to practice mindfulness as he saw Colby Wooden get a hand on the kick. All he could do was close his eyes and try to feel the moment. It's important to remember your team still has the lead and there's a whole other half to play in situations like this. Don't focus on how everyone is questioning your coach's game management on Twitter.
Purdy finished the half completing 10 of 16 passes for 125 passing yards a beautiful touchdown to George Kittle.
If Purdy wants to be elite, he's going to need to start throwing tablets when you leave points off the board in a big situation like that. This calm, even-keeled stuff isn't going to cut it.