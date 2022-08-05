Roundup: Brittney Griner Gets 9 Years; Alex Jones Owes $4 Million; Auburn QB Arrested
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents $4 million with more likely to come ... Democrats appear to have the votes to pass their economic bill ... what type of person is in the market for a Mark Zuckerberg Little League card ... Is the movie A Simple Plan actually better than Fargo ... Von Miller has enough toilet paper to go around ... Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy ... DOJ charges current, former police officers in connection with raid that killed Breonna Taylor ... Stranger Things remains a monster ... the FBI got 4,500 tips about Brett Kavanaugh but passed them off to the White House ... HBOMax, as you know it, is going away ...
Brittney Griner got nine years in Russian prison. Now we wait for the US to negotiate her release. [CNN]
Colin Cowherd calls on Aaron Rodgers to marry a strong woman. [Awful Announcing]
The MLB trade deadline generated a lot of traffic. [TBL]
Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis, but was still good at practice yesterday. [PFT]
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested after police chase. [WBRC]
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have begun contract discussions. [LA Times]
Former New Jersey attorney general will hear the NFL's appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension. [ESPN]
Incredible television. It's the simplest things in life.
If you see this home run land today, please let someone know.
Coach pancake in Jets camp.
Life was so much simpler back when LMFAO was together and interacting with athletes.